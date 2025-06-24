Ham radio enthusiasts invite public to Astoria field day June 28 Published 10:56 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Members of the Sunset Empire Amateur Radio Club will participate in national amateur radio field day exercise 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 28 at the Astoria Column 1 Coxcomb Drive, in Astoria.

The event is open to the public.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during a field day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio.