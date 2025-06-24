Ham radio enthusiasts invite public to Astoria field day June 28

Published 10:56 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

By Patrick Webb

Ham radios saved Clatsop County during the Great Coastal Gale in december 2007 when all other forms of communications were compromised. The Sunset Empire Amateur Radio Club will show off its skills to the public in a national amateur radio field day exercise June 28. Photo courtesy Ron Robbins

Members of the Sunset Empire Amateur Radio Club will participate in national amateur radio field day exercise 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 28 at the Astoria Column 1 Coxcomb Drive, in Astoria.

The event is open to the public.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during a field day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio.

Most Popular

You Might Like

Print Article

Marketplace