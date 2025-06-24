African sound at Waikiki Beach concert June 28 Published 10:43 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more ShiDaa will perform at Cape Disappointment State Park in Ilwaco, 7 p.m. June 28. Members pictured are Michael McLaskey, Joe Horzak and Saeed Abbas. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Saeed Abbas, the guiding light behind ShiDaa, will lead his band at Cape Disappointment State Park in Ilwaco, 7 p.m. June 28 as part of the State Parks’ Waikiki Beach concert series. Attendance is free, but a State Parks Discover Pass is required for vehicles. Joel Askey Photography

ILWACO — ShiDaa will perform at Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, in Ilwaco, 7 p.m. June 28

The outdoors concert is part of the State Parks’ Waikiki Beach concert series. Attendance is free, but an annual or one-day State Parks Discover Pass is required for vehicle access. Passes are available online and at the park entrance.

ShiDaa plays traditional West African rhythms and dance songs which are the roots of much of American jazz. The group uses traditional instruments such as Kpanlogo hand drums, talking drum, brevet, shakers, cowbell, large dun duns, small kagons, sticks, African xylophone and voice to produce high-energy rhythms.

Its director, Saeed Abbas, has been certified as a master drummer and flautist by the Ghana Ministry of Culture. Additional members include Joe Horzak, Michael McLaskey, Mark Perschbacher, Chris Skinner, Mary Leone, Lia Rocheleau, Shannon Pickens and Allison Springer.