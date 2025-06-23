Trails End offers a couple of tasty classes in Gearhart Published 11:10 am Monday, June 23, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Painting a cupcake using acrylics then, once the project is done, eating the cupcake, must be the most joyous art class ever invented. It will be taught at Trails End by Phyllis Taylor July 19. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Gourd birds like this one will be created in a two-day class led by Mary Schlunegger and Mary Ann Gantenbein.

GEARHART — The Trail’s End Art Association is offering two workshops in July, open to everyone, members and non-members.

In the “Whimsical Birds” workshop, participants will create and take home their own whimsical bird made from a gourd, adorned with feathers, jewels and other elements. All supplies are included.

Instructors will be Mary Schlunegger and Mary Ann Gantenbein. Space is limited to 12. The two-day workshop will be July 12 and July 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 pm each day. Cost is $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers.

A second class, Beginning Acrylics, will be led by artist Phyllis Taylor, who will guide students in drawing and painting a cupcake — which is provided, and students can eat afterward.

All supplies will be provided, including art boards, paint and brushes, although students are welcome to bring their own acrylics and brushes. It will take place 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 19. Cost is $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Space is limited to 12.

The Trail’s End Art Association and gallery is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The main gallery hosts monthly exhibitions and is open for the Gearhart ArtWalk on the First Saturday. The entry gallery has prints, small objects, artworks and notecards and small affordable gifts. The gallery is located at 656 A St., in Gearhart.

For details, log on to www.trailsendart.org.