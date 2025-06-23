Miss Oregon will light up Seaside all week; crowning June 28 Published 11:04 am Monday, June 23, 2025

One of these faces will have extra reason to smile June 28 when the winner of Miss Oregon 2025 is announced. As well as earning scholarship money, the winner reigns for a year, which involves multiple public appearances, and advances to compete in the national Miss America contest. Photos courtesy Miss Oregon Scholarship Pageant

Jo Ann Amorde Berg was the first Miss Oregon in 1947.

The Miss Oregon Scholarship Pageant takes place at the Seaside Convention Center this week, with the winner named the evening of June 28.

On the line as well as the title, and the chance to compete in the Miss America contest, is $140,000 in scholarships.

Handing over her crown is last year’s Miss Oregon, Abigail Hoppe, who is a 25-year-old third-grade teacher from Salem. Her platform brought attention to Type 1 diabetes. She dances a Latin jazz routine to Jennifer Lopez’ “Let’s Get Loud.”

Performing on home turf is Milly McCalmon of Clatskanie, a former home-school student. She won the Miss Clatsop crown in February.

Now a student at Lower Columbia College in Longview, she will perform an acro-dance. Her platform is gay youth and mental health and she is seeking a career as a chiropractor.

Preliminary events were taking place earlier in the week.

Contenders

Contestants are Lily Brown, Applegate Valley; Kiele Jarnagin, Central Valley; Katherine Nguyen, City of Bridges; Zinnia Sirokman, City of Roses; Melanie Potter, City of Sunshine; Milly McCalmon, Clatsop County; Quinn Earle, Coos County; Hailey Gordon, Douglas County; Maliya Morgan, Emerald Valley; Himani Sood, Evergreen; Payton Idrago, Klamath County; Mya Cash; Lane County; Emily Redling, Linn-Benton; Kendra Huntington, Majestic Lakes; Josie Carstensen, Marion-Polk; Bridget Vargas, Meadowlark; Sarah White, Northwestern; Lindsey Varga, Pacific Shores; Karol Wai, Portland Metro; Valerie O’Neill, Sierra Cascade; Kaeli Meter, Southern Gem; Allyssa Defillipo, Sunstone; Jennifer Ibarra-Barajas, Three Rivers; Kaylin Salladay, Tri-Valley; and Julissa Landeros, Umpqua Valley.

Preliminary competitions continue 6 p.m. June 26 and 27 with talent, evening gown, on-stage interviews and personal platforms.

June 28 activities begin with a 1 p.m. parade through Broadway in Seaside. A tradition since 1947, the parade features floats, bands and all 45 contestants. It is the second-longest-running parade in Oregon after the Portland Rose Festival.

The finals begin at 6 p.m. The evening includes performances and judges’ questions. One teen and one miss will be crowned.

History

Miss Oregon began in Seaside in 1947 and the first winner was Jo Ann Amorde Berg, who later placed in the top 15 in Miss America. Other Miss Oregon winners with Astoria-area affiliations have included Audrey Mistretta (1951), Judith Hansen (1957), who made the top 10 in Miss America, Margie Elaine Huhta (1969) and most recently Alexis Mather (2016).

Katie Harman, Miss Oregon in 2001, has been the only national winner. Dorothy Mae Johnson (1956) and Emily John Orton (1996) were Miss America first runners-up, Patricia Regan Leines (1997) was second runner-up, Marjean Kay Langley (1969) and Elizabeth Simmons (1994) were third runners-up, and Abigail Hayes (2022) fourth runner-up.

Although its leadership has moved out of the area, Miss Oregon continues to be held in Seaside and coast merchants are among the most loyal sponsors.

Teens compete

As well as Miss Oregon, a Miss Oregon Teen contest is happening simultaneously. Last year’s winner was Kendyl-Rae Bartz, a high school student from Oakland who aspires to become a vet. Her talent was ventriloquism.

Two teens represent the coast. Aliciyah Miguel-Cloninger of St. Helens, Miss Clatsop County Teen, performs contemporary dance and advocates for diabetic needs. Bridget Allen of Tillamook, Miss North Coast Teen, performs a Broadway jazz dance and advocates for agricultural mental health awareness.

Other contenders are Annabella Miguel-Cloninger, Central Valley; Em Degerness, City of Bridges; Fallyn McManmus, City of Roses; Jaden Riley, City of Sunshine; Myla Johnson, Coos County; Paisley Woodley, Douglas County; Abby Taylor, Evergreen; Tenaya Cherrick, Klamath County; Molly Silbernagel, Lane County; Tessa Bonelli Sanquist, Linn-Benton; Amari Young, Marion-Polk; Erika Akers, Pacific Shores; Mila Pearl, Portland Metro; Shaelyn Bangs, Southern Gem; Seattle Trejo, Southern Jewel; Aurianna VanHouten, Sunstone; and Eastin Bustamante, Umpqua Valley.

Details of the pageant are online at www.MissOregon.org