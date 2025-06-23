Concert in Nehalem benefits food bank Published 11:07 am Monday, June 23, 2025

NEHALEM — A benefit concert for the North County Food Bank will be held at the Neahkahnie Clubhouse , 38400 U.S. Highway 101, in Nehalem. The event will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 28.

Rich Silverman of the North Coast Music Project said the concert “transforms the power of music into the hope for our local community.”

The food bank has been hit by funding cuts and is relocating, meaning additional expenses.

Silverman said the Willie Waldman Project jazz ensemble will feature Willie Waldman on trumpet (he has played with Phil Lesh, Tupac and Snoop Dogg) Fareed Haque on guitar (Garaj Mahal, Sting, Billy Cobham) Norwood Fisher on bass (Fishbone) and Tony Austin on drums (Kamasi Washington and Santana).

The event will feature a catered dinner buffet and open bar. Tickets are $200, which includes a poster signed by the artists. Only 75 will be sold.

A shuttle bus is bring organized. Collection bins will be on site for food and clothing donations.

People may purchase tickets at tickettomato.com/event/9446