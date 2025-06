Astoria Farmers Market hours noted Published 1:32 am Monday, June 23, 2025

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 26 the Astoria Uppertown Business Association hosts a Farmers Market on the Riverwalk at 250 36th St., in Astoria featuring live music and produce from local fields, waters and kitchens. The market runs every Thursday through Oct. 16. For details, log on to www.uppertownbusinessassociation.com/farmers-market