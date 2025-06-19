Scratchpad: A joyous time will be had by all Published 5:29 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Now The Goonies 40th anniversary weekend is in the rear-view mirror, it is time to move into the full summer season.

This week’s edition has a “pride” theme and it is always a delight to celebrate the annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. You don’t have to have Scandinavian heritage to enjoy the event, which takes place over multiple days at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. But it is a delight to see hundreds demonstrate their immense pride in their ancestors, loggers and fishers who came from the Nordic countries and played such a key role in the history of Astoria, Naselle and the entire lower Columbia.

Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland will be well represented at the event. The smiles on the faces of the youngsters in traditional costumes who paraded through Long Beach during Loyalty Days in May were enough to whet the appetite for the dancing, music and eating that’s in store.

Some highlights will be the return to the region of Eeppi Ursin, a remarkable musical talent who serenaded the Finnish American Folk Festival in Naselle some while ago. There will be opportunities to catch some Olio Acts by those talented folks at the Astor Street Opry Co. who have been entertaining the North Coast for as long as anyone can remember. And the hex burning, the Swedish meatball-eating contest, the tug-of-war are among traditional event favorites. Be sure to check out the Empire of Chivalry and Steel, whose members work to make their Viking recreations as authentic as possible.

Another form of pride is exhibited by the North Coast gay community, as we celebrate “Pride Month” throughout June. Multiple events are scheduled, but the centerpiece is the gala at the Liberty Theater June 21. Photos of past events shared by the organizers offer a glimpse of the joyous fun in store.

Amid these celebrations, there is a serious side. The Lower Columbia Q Center is marking 10 years of existence, providing myriad support services and a haven for a significant segment of our community that, sadly, includes many who don’t feel safe just being their true selves.