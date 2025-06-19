Mural of critters reading books to adorn Astoria Library walls Published 1:48 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Arline LaMear had an idea.

Donate a mural to brighten the walls of the children’s section of the Astoria Public Library when remodeling is completed this fall.

She had only one artist in mind.

LaMear was a children’s librarian then librarian at the Columbia River Maritime Museum for a total of 38 years, also serving six years on the Astoria City Council and four years as mayor.

She published a children’s book last year called “Where Does the River Start?” The illustrator was Laura Janes.

When the mural idea gelled, LaMear and Janes became a team again.

Work began in March, in space donated by Eric and Adrin Morrison at Port Hopper at 949 Commercial St., in downtown Astoria.

Shoppers or people who are just curious, can step into the store, which carries gifts and home goods, and watch Janes making progress. She is at work — sometimes perched on scaffolding — from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. “Please let people know you can watch the progress,” said LaMear.

There is an October deadline for the project, which is titled “Everybody Reads.”

On four sturdy birch plywood panels, Janes is completing riverscape scenes which feature Lower Columbia critters like otters, sea lions and seagulls reading books to themselves or their offspring. The acrylic colors are intentionally bright, which delights both women.

She was happy to be hired, recalling the fun they shared with LaMear’s book, which follows the adventures of a smiling dog and cat called Scruffy and Scout as they encounter hot air balloons, Celilo Falls fishers, amid many riverfront scenes.

“I was one of the few times I collaborated and enjoyed the process,” said James, who had a career as an illustrator and a design service business working with architects. Her fondness for LaMear is evident. “She’s a dream, she is kind and gentle, and she pays well,” Janes added mischievously.

The project reminded her of public art elements of President Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration in the 1930s which gave hope to Depression-era Americans. “I always envied the artists that were able to do that,” she said, acknowledging it may be her last major public art project. “And what a wonderful way to end.”

She and Janes have spent hours on the design, which incorporates features with personal meanings. A passing ship is named Port Hopper as a thank-you to the Morrisons. One recent addition was a hummingbird.

“My first mural had a deer in the park in San Diego. I am ending with my deer,” she said, pointing at a speckled creature dominating the bottom of one panel.

The Morrisons, who have run the store for a year and a half, sometimes take time away from customers to view progress and tidy up the cramped work area.

“It is our way of giving back to the community,” Eric Morrison said. “We are donating the space for her to do her amazing work.”

***

Port Hopper, 949 Commercial St.,

See artist Laura Janes at work, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays