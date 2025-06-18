Seaside park offers fun events June 22 amid jazz sounds Published 10:24 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

SEASIDE — The Summer Sunday in the Parks program will take place at Broadway Park, in Seaside 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22.

There will be free music, games and prizes. Check in at the Park Shelter for a drumming scavenger hunt guide booklets. There is a 7.75-mile park loop for exploring by car, on foot scooter, or sign up for bike tours.

Music will be provided by the Seaside Jazz Trio. The trio continues the tradition of beaches and bebop, a style which encapsulates the jazz form from 1930s swing to standards and modern sounds.

Its members bring years of experience to the “stage.”

A saxophone stylist specializing in swing, hard bop and modern jazz, R.J. Marx celebrates America’s original art form. A founding member of the Katonah Studio Jazz Band, in New York’s Hudson Valley, Marx appeared regularly on the concert stage and festivals throughout the New York City metro region.

After moving to the Oregon Coast in 2015, he teamed with guitarist John Orr, drummer Dave Gager and bassist Joe Church to record and produce The R.J. Marx Quartet, a collection of hard-driving and contemporary jazz tunes. He teaches a jazz course at Clatsop Community College

Guitarist, vocalist and arranger Orr was born and raised in Kalamazoo, Mich. He traveled to Arizona, Texas and California before he settled in Astoria.

Orr counts among his vocal influences the Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Mose Allison, Louis Prima and guitar influences Wes Montgomery and Joe Pass.

Orr has regular performances as a solo jazz guitarist on the North Coast, and has appeared as the lead guitarist for the North Coast Blues Band.

Bassist Clarence Robinson recently moved to Seaside from Southern California. He has played with some of the greats in the jazz world, including Carlos Garnett and Frank Vicari. Originally from New York, Robinson studied at the Manhattan School of Music and California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita, California.

Robinson was a longtime jazz trio bassist at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. He has appeared as himself in the films “Whiplash” and “La La Land.”

The group will also perform at the Astoria Sunday Market June 29, adding drummer Dusty Hill.

For details of the event, log on to http://seasideparks.com.