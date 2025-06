Lorna Baxter will perform in Cannon Beach Published 6:54 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

CANNON BEACH — The Tolovana Arts Colony will host Lorna Baxter and her six-piece jazz, blues and soul band for a free Juneteenth celebration concert in the park at Second Avenue and Spruce Street in Cannon Beach. The show starts at 5 p.m. June 22.

For details, email TolovanaArtsColony@gmail.com, call (541) 215-4445 or log on to www.tolovanaartscolony.org