Astoria ready to show its Pride Published 10:08 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Clatsop and Pacific counties are celebrating Pride month in June and one centerpiece of the Astoria celebrations takes place June 20 with a “10 Years Loud, 10 Years Proud, Celebrating Resilience,” gala at the Liberty Theatre. Tyler Little Photography 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Prior galas have showcased a glittering procession of drag acts. This year’s event is to raise funds for the Lower Columbia Q Center, a nonprofit dedicated to inclusion and empowerment. Tyler Little Photography 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Organizers of the gala and other Pride events say they are designed to “uplift 2SLGBTQIA+ visibility, and foster community connection.” Tyler Little Photography 4/4 Swipe or click to see more The June 20 gala at the Liberty Theatre in downtown Astoria, which brings out these colorful outfits, is just one of the Pride Month celebrations planned in Astoria and in Pacific County. The 8 p.m. event sponsored by the Lower Columbia Q Center has a theme “10 Years Loud, 10 Years Proud, Celebrating Resilience.” Admission is $35. A VIP event before the show costs $75. Tyler Little Photography

The Lower Columbia Q Center is leading celebrations for Pride weekend, June 20-22.

Mary Martin, secretary, said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the center and associated Pride celebrations.

“To celebrate this milestone, we are hosting a full weekend of events that highlight the resilience of our community, uplift 2SLGBTQIA+ visibility, and foster community connection,” she said.

Here are planned events:

• June 20: “10 Years Loud, 10 Years Proud, Celebrating Resilience,” a gala at the Liberty Theatre. General admission is $35. The event is to raise funds for the Q Center, a nonprofit dedicated to inclusion and empowerment. Guest emcee will be Marco Davis.

The center at 171 W. Bond St. provides weekly peer support, family and young adult groups, emergency financial support and assistance for gender-affirming care to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community of the Lower Columbia region and beyond.

Just 50 tickets will be available for a “VIP” happy hour add-on for $75, which includes a meet-and-greet in the McTavish Room, with complimentary Brut wine bar and food from Gaetanos.

The gala doors open at 7 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be available in the Lower Lobby.

An after-party is planned at Inferno Lounge at 77 11th St., in Astoria, for 21 and older.

• June 21: A family friendly block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort George Brewery in the Little Miss Texas brewery section. It will feature vendors, kids’ activities and performers, plus an update on the Tessa Scheller $1,000 scholarship.

• June 21: A family skate night fundraiser at the Astoria Armory runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $4 and skate rental $4.

• June 21: Movie night at the Columbian Theatre, 1102 Marine Drive, in Astoria, will benefit the Q Center with a 6:30 p.m. showing of the movie, “But I’m a Cheerleader.” Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youth. The movie is rated R.

• June 22: In partnership with the Columbia River Maritime Museum, the center will be hosting a free 1 p.m. talk in the Lovell Room on the Fort George campus at 1498 Exchange St. in Astoria called “Queer Maritime Animals.” Following the talk, there will be family friendly activities from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pride festivities continue 1 p.m. June 28 with a reverse tie-dye workshop for all ages at the Cambium Gallery at 1030 Duane St., in Astoria. Cost is $30 for a LCQC shirt or bring your own dark shirt. Register by emailing info@LCQCPride.org

Events conclude 1 p.m. Sunday June 29 with the annual Pride March down the Astoria Riverwalk. An after-party is planned at the Sun Bean Coffee Co. at 1162 Marine Drive, in Astoria.

Other events for Pride Month celebrated by other groups include the 10 a.m. June 22 appearance of Ms. Ida Hoe, a drag performer, leading a story time at Lucy’s Books at 951 Commercial St., in Astoria. Proceeds will benefit the Q Center.

A Fourth of July bike ride/walk and potluck at Fort Stevens State Park in Warrenton is planned for 10 a.m. July 4.

For more details, log on to www.lcqcpride.org