Pacific County shows its rainbow colors Published 1:10 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Pride supporters Diane Ziel of Raymond, Raymond Mayor Dee Roberts and Rob Hurst and Joey Burdick, both of Ocean Park, pose for a photo at the signing ceremony. Photo Paul Delau 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Supporters said the proclamation is a step towards equality and inclusion.

The annual Pacific County Pride Festival will celebrate love, diversity and community for two days. The theme is “One Community, One Love.”

Admission is free.

Raymond Mayor Dee Roberts was the only elected official present for the signing of a proclamation in support of Pride month May 31. It highlighted the need to avoid discrimination and hatred.

While organizers were disappointed that so many other invited public officials failed to attend, they reported a “wonderful discussion was held by those in attendance, noting the need for reinforcing a commitment to equality for all. All were in agreement that this ceremonial proclamation was a simple first step to proactively support and strengthen all of Pacific County.”

Rob Hurst from Ocean Park commended Roberts for her support. “Visibility matters. When leadership is quiet, harm continues. When they show up, hope grows. We hope that more leaders and elected officials will step up, sign, and join us soon.”

The Long Beach celebration begins June 21 at Veterans Field, Veterans Field 111 Third St. S.E., in Long Beach.

Events include a procession starting 11:30 a.m. from the Drop Anchor, at 900 Pacific Ave. S., in Long Beach, north to Veterans Field at 111 Third Ave. S.E. where drag artists including Ladi Vixxen will entertain.

Organizers say the family-friendly activities are “held in a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, the festival is a joyful celebration of equality and unity. Whether you’re a local or visiting, come join the fun and show your support for Pacific County’s colorful and proud community.”

The North County celebration on June 22 is focused on Riverfront Park at 312 Alder St., in Raymond. events begin with a brunch 9 a.m. to noon at Alder and Co., with festival events running from noon to 5 p.m. A “Pride Prance” will take place at 5:30 p.m. to the Raymond Theatre at 230 Second St. for a drag extravaganza starting at 6 p.m. again featuring Ladi Vixxen and other drag artists.

Both days will feature music, art, local vendors and family-friendly activities.

For details, log on to pacificcountypride.com or facebook.com/PacificCountyPride.