Music of Van Halen lives again at the Liberty (the Best of Both Worlds) Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The “Best of Both Worlds” tribute band concert to celebrate the music of Van Halen will be June 21 at the Liberty Theatre. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The “Best of Both Worlds” tribute band concert to celebrate the music of Van Halen will be June 21 at the Liberty Theatre.

The music of Van Halen will be featured in a “Best of Both Worlds” tribute band concert 7 p.m. June 21 at the Liberty Theatre.

The group is brought to Astoria by Ohana Media with support from Astoria Ford.

Organizers say members seek to honor guitarist Eddie Van Halen’s legacy by performing in character as the hard rock pioneers.

The band features two singers, which allows them to represent the whisky-soaked late 1970s-to-mid-1980s’ days of David Lee Roth and the chart-topping 1985 rebirth featuring the Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar. “The Best of Both Worlds” was a 2004 greatest hits compilation album. Van Halen died in 2020.