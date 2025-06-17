Forest Service passes available online; no fees June 19 Published 10:21 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The USDA Forest Service annual Northwest Forest Pass is available for online purchase at www.recreation.gov.

“In a desire to be responsive to interest and input from the public, an Annual Northwest Forest can now be purchased online as we expand pass options for recreation users. Many users have been requesting digital passes for years, and we are pleased to make it happen,” said Tracy Calizon, assistant director of Recreation, Lands, and Minerals.

The Northwest Forest Pass allows visitors to access day-use recreation fee sites and facilities at all Forest Service-operated recreation sites across Oregon and Washington.

The annual Northwest Forest Pass costs $30. There is no additional fee for purchasing it online. The digital pass is available at www.recreation.gov by visiting a specific National Forest’s profile and then selecting “Activities & Experiences.” Like the hardcopy version, a digital pass is valid at all Forest Service-operated sites in Oregon and Washington.

The digital pass must be printed, signed and displayed on the vehicle’s dashboard. They are non-refundable.

Hardcopy passes can still be purchased in-person at a Forest Service office or local vendors. People may order hardcopy passes online at Discover Your Northwest or the U.S. Geological Survey Store.

Additional information is available at www.fs.usda.gov/r06/passes.

The Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region offers places for hiking, biking, skiing, nature viewing, scenic drives, and for gathering forest products such as mushrooms, firewood, and Christmas trees. Many facilities are free. However, some require fees or permits to help maintain, manage and improve your national forests and grasslands. Requirements vary.

Each year on designated fee-free days, the Forest Service waives recreation fees at most day-use sites on lands managed by the agency. Participation by concession-operated sites varies. Upcoming 2025 fee-free dates include Juneteenth June 19, National Public Lands Day Sept. 27 and Veterans Day Nov. 11.

For more information about the USDA Forest Service visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r6.