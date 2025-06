‘Creature teachers’ slither into Seaside Library Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

SEASIDE — The Seaside Public Library at 1131 Broadway St., in Seaside, will host some unusual visitors 1 p.m. June 20.

A free program called “Creature Teachers” aims to foster an appreciation for all wildlife, including any under-loved and misunderstood creatures. Teachers will talk about their creatures and young visitors will have a chance to meet them. Children must be accompanied by an adult.