Carpathian-Pacific Trio brings klezmer and joy to KALA Published 12:43 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Carpathian-Pacific Trio will perform 7 p.m. June 22 at the KALA Performance Space, 1017 Marine Drive in Astoria as part of a United States tour. The group performs klezmer and Yiddish songs, Romanian and Hungarian fiddle tunes, devotional Hasidic melody, Eastern European folk, American Theater and cabaret.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, online at kalaatoria.com, and at the door if available. Bar available; minors welcome.

Members are Jack “Yankl” Falk, Andrew Erlich and Courtney Von Drehle. Vocalist Dinah Urell will also perform.

Falk plays clarinet and vocals with Hungary’s premier Yiddish ensemble, Di Naye Kapelye, Erlich on violin is the leader of Dr. Ehrlich and the Magic Bullets, and concertmaster of the Portland Chamber Orchestra and Portland Columbia Symphony, and Von Drehle, who plays accordion and saxophone, is a member of 3 Leg Torso and in the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. He has been a member of Portland’s klezmer music community for more than 35 years, serving as co-leader of the klezmer/jazz ensemble Klezmocracy and the Portland Klezmer All-Stars.