Bay City raises voices at Solstice event Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

BAY CITY — At 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 20, Bay City Arts Center at 5680 A St., in Bay City, will host a poetry night titled “Summer Solstice: This Flower of Hope,” featuring “community voices in praise and concern.” Activities will include open mic, poetry, singing, a tree planting, a video piece and writing prompt leading to group interaction. A Cuban-style guitarist will perform.

For details, email JettKeyser@gmail.com or log on to baycityartscenter.com.