June 21 party marks Columbia River ferry’s 100 years Published 12:38 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

PUGET ISLAND, Wash. — A centennial celebration of the Oscar B Ferry in Wahkiakum County will take place June 21.

A delegation of elected officials will take a trip on the ferry from Westport at 2:15 p.m. There will be a program of activities including unveiling of interpretive signs and a showcase of the ferry’s history at the Little Island Creamery, 448 E. Little Island Road, Cathlamet, at 3 p.m.

David Olson, mayor of Cathlamet, said the ferry is the last remaining interstate vehicle ferry west of the Mississippi River. “For 100 years now, Oscar B has shuttled Washingtonians and Oregonians alike across the river to work, shop, dine and enjoy the stunning scenery that is our mighty Columbia,” he said.