Crawfish, music on the Solstice menu at Tokeland Published 1:25 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

TOKELAND, Wash. — As a tribute to the summer solstice, the Tokeland Hotel will host a traditional gulf crawfish boil with local ingredients and live Zydeco and Cajun music.

The fifth annual event will take place on the hotel’s back lawn at 2964 Kindred Ave., in Tokeland 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 21.

To register, logo on to www.tokelandhotel.com/events

People attending are urged to being picnic blankets, camp chairs and anything extra to be comfortable eating on the lawn because the few picnic tables are first-come, first-served. Your ticket guarantees crawfish and fixins’, but not a seat at a picnic table. There is no indoor seating.

Crawfish is $25 a pound with up to 7 pounds allowed. Also on the menu are new potatoes, house-smoked Andouille sausage, fresh corn, cornbread and banana pudding.