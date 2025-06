Chinook farmers market opens June 19 Published 12:34 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

CHINOOK — The farmers market at the Chinook School, 810 U.S. Highway 101 in Chinook, launches its summer season June 19. It will be open Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 18.

“We are looking to have farmers groups with produce that people can enjoy,” said manager Mallory Cox.