2025 Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival schedule

June 20

Arena

2-6:30 Booths open

2:45-3:30 Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers from Kansas

4-5:15 Skamokawa Swamp Opera

5:45-6:30 Eeppi Ursin

7-8:15 2025 Coronation

Exhibit hall

4-5:30 Polka Dots accordion music

4:30-7 Mermaids and Trolls Dinner by Scandinavian Cafe

8:30-10 Queen’s Ball with Coreen Bergholm and Scandinavian Country, accompanied by Ryan Phillips on accordion

Outside

2-6 Taylor Icelandic Horses in Horse Arena

8:15-8:45 Torchlight parade to bonfire and hex burning; violin by Audrey Cereghino

Beer garden

3-10 Beer Garden open

4-6 Beer Babes accordion group

June 21

Arena

9-7 Booths open

9-9:45 Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers from Kansas

10-10:45 Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers from Astoria

11-11:45 Eeppi Ursin

Noon-12:45 Leikarringen Dancers of Portland

1-1:45 Brownsmead Flats

2-2:45 VASA Swedish Dancers from Portland

3-3:45 Eeppi Ursin

4-4:45 Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers from Kansas

5-5:45 Brownsmead Flats

6-6:45 Eeppi Ursin

Exhibit hall

8-11 Midnight Sun Breakfast by Scandinavian Cafe

8:30-9:15 Dick Carlson on accordion and Todd Carlson on string bass

9:30-10:15 Polka Dots accordion music

1-2:30 Nordic Accordion Band

2:45 -3:15 Olio Acts by Astor Street Opry Co

3:15-3:45 Parade of Native Folkwear and Sweaters

3:45-4:30 Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers from Astoria

4-7 Viking Dinner by Scandinavian Cafe

4:45-5:30 Swedish Meatball and Æbleskiver Eating Contests

5:30-6:15 Olio Acts by Astor Street Opry Co.

6:45-9 Nordic Stomp Coreen Bergholm and Scandinavian Country Band

Outside

7-8 Troll Run Registration in Lobby

8:30 Running of the Trolls

9-4:00 Taylor Icelandic Horses (in Horse Arena)

10-7 Empire of Chivalry and Steel Viking Encampment

11:30-noon Optog Walking Parade through Fairgrounds

Noon-12:30 Flag Raising Ceremony near Midsummer Pole

12:30-1:15 Raising of the Midsummer Pole., Learn traditional rings dances with the VASA Swedish Dancers, the Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers, and the Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers music by the Polka Dots

1:15-2 Tug of War by Midsummer Pole

1 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel – Fiber Arts and Textiles

2 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel — Combat

3 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel — Chainmail

5 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel – Fireside Storytelling from the Norse Sagas

Beer garden

11-10 Beer Garden open

1-1:45 Olio Acts by ASOC

3:15- 3:45 Olio Acts by ASOC

4-5 Beer Babes

June 22

Arena

9-3 Booths Open

9-9:45 Polka Dots

10-10:45 Eeppi Ursin

Noon-12:45 Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers from Kansas

1-1:45 Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers from Astoria

2-3 Raffle Drawing

Exhibit hall

8-11 Sisu Breakfast by Scandinavian Cafe

8:30-9:15 Dick Carlson on Accordion and Todd Carlson on String Bass

9:30-10:30 Music by Bobbie Ferrero and Friends

11-noon Nordic Non-denominational Church Service

12:30-1:15 Swedish Meatball and Æbleskiver Eating Contests

1:45-2:30 Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers

2:30-3 Closing ceremony

Outside

9-3 Taylor Icelandic Horses in Horse Arena

10-3 Empire of Chivalry and Steel Viking Encampment

Noon Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel – Fiber Arts and Textiles

1 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel – Combat

2 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel – Chainmail

3 2025 festival ends