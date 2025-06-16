2025 Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival schedule
June 20
Arena
2-6:30 Booths open
2:45-3:30 Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers from Kansas
4-5:15 Skamokawa Swamp Opera
5:45-6:30 Eeppi Ursin
7-8:15 2025 Coronation
Exhibit hall
4-5:30 Polka Dots accordion music
4:30-7 Mermaids and Trolls Dinner by Scandinavian Cafe
8:30-10 Queen’s Ball with Coreen Bergholm and Scandinavian Country, accompanied by Ryan Phillips on accordion
Outside
2-6 Taylor Icelandic Horses in Horse Arena
8:15-8:45 Torchlight parade to bonfire and hex burning; violin by Audrey Cereghino
Beer garden
3-10 Beer Garden open
4-6 Beer Babes accordion group
June 21
Arena
9-7 Booths open
9-9:45 Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers from Kansas
10-10:45 Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers from Astoria
11-11:45 Eeppi Ursin
Noon-12:45 Leikarringen Dancers of Portland
1-1:45 Brownsmead Flats
2-2:45 VASA Swedish Dancers from Portland
3-3:45 Eeppi Ursin
4-4:45 Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers from Kansas
5-5:45 Brownsmead Flats
6-6:45 Eeppi Ursin
Exhibit hall
8-11 Midnight Sun Breakfast by Scandinavian Cafe
8:30-9:15 Dick Carlson on accordion and Todd Carlson on string bass
9:30-10:15 Polka Dots accordion music
1-2:30 Nordic Accordion Band
2:45 -3:15 Olio Acts by Astor Street Opry Co
3:15-3:45 Parade of Native Folkwear and Sweaters
3:45-4:30 Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers from Astoria
4-7 Viking Dinner by Scandinavian Cafe
4:45-5:30 Swedish Meatball and Æbleskiver Eating Contests
5:30-6:15 Olio Acts by Astor Street Opry Co.
6:45-9 Nordic Stomp Coreen Bergholm and Scandinavian Country Band
Outside
7-8 Troll Run Registration in Lobby
8:30 Running of the Trolls
9-4:00 Taylor Icelandic Horses (in Horse Arena)
10-7 Empire of Chivalry and Steel Viking Encampment
11:30-noon Optog Walking Parade through Fairgrounds
Noon-12:30 Flag Raising Ceremony near Midsummer Pole
12:30-1:15 Raising of the Midsummer Pole., Learn traditional rings dances with the VASA Swedish Dancers, the Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers, and the Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers music by the Polka Dots
1:15-2 Tug of War by Midsummer Pole
1 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel – Fiber Arts and Textiles
2 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel — Combat
3 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel — Chainmail
5 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel – Fireside Storytelling from the Norse Sagas
Beer garden
11-10 Beer Garden open
1-1:45 Olio Acts by ASOC
3:15- 3:45 Olio Acts by ASOC
4-5 Beer Babes
June 22
Arena
9-3 Booths Open
9-9:45 Polka Dots
10-10:45 Eeppi Ursin
Noon-12:45 Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers from Kansas
1-1:45 Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers from Astoria
2-3 Raffle Drawing
Exhibit hall
8-11 Sisu Breakfast by Scandinavian Cafe
8:30-9:15 Dick Carlson on Accordion and Todd Carlson on String Bass
9:30-10:30 Music by Bobbie Ferrero and Friends
11-noon Nordic Non-denominational Church Service
12:30-1:15 Swedish Meatball and Æbleskiver Eating Contests
1:45-2:30 Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers
2:30-3 Closing ceremony
Outside
9-3 Taylor Icelandic Horses in Horse Arena
10-3 Empire of Chivalry and Steel Viking Encampment
Noon Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel – Fiber Arts and Textiles
1 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel – Combat
2 Viking Demonstration by Empire of Chivalry and Steel – Chainmail
3 2025 festival ends