Community Health Fair planned in Astoria June 20 Published 4:41 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will host a community health fair at Coastal Family Health Center at 1997 Marine Drive, in Astoria. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20.

The family event will feature free immunizations for children, dental screenings, and health and nutrition information.

Sports physicals will be available for $10. Call (503) 576-8393 ext. 3844 for an appointment.

Free food and drinks will be provided, along with a variety of activities including face painting, bubbles, free swimming and a sidewalk chalk area.

For information, log on to www.yvfwc.com.