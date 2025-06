Long Beach announces 2025 summer Music in the Park players Published 1:07 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

The annual Long Beach downtown summer concert series features entertainment 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day.

All take place at Veterans Field, 111 Third St. S.E. in Long Beach. Admission is free.

June 19 Soulful Variations

June 21 Ilwaco High School Jazz Band

June 26 Millionth Street

June 28 Barney Nine Fingers

July 3 Bluebird Trio

July 5 Out-Patienz

July 10 Steve Frost

July 12 Rae Gordon Band

July 17 Peninsula Guitar Trio

July 19 The Rogue Trio (At Bolstad Beach Approach for Sandsations)

July 24 Seaside Jazz Trio

July 26 Hard Cold Truth

July 31 Double J and the Boy

Aug. 2 Beach Break

Aug. 7 Brownsmead Flats

Aug. 9 Skamokawa Swamp Opera

Aug. 14 Squeaky Wheels

Aug. 16 Murphtones

Aug. 21 Jon Lee

Aug. 23 TBD

Aug. 28 Oyster Crackers

Aug. 30 The Druthers