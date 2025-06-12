Cooking with Campiche: Chanterelles can be preserved for later Published 12:54 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

This is the first of two columns featuring chanterelles.

How I love those golden-yellow chanterelles. I’ve collected them since I was a kid. Then, I often climbed through the Coast Range or ravaged the backyards in the neighborhood. Fifty years ago, I couldn’t give the fungi away. Now they are being picked down to the nub and sold for hard cash.

When fungi come on, they usually are abundant. But only for a short time. The problem is long-time storage. I don’t like dried mushrooms, other than for stock or dust. They don’t reconstitute well. And I’ve never cared much about freezing, except when I use this method.

Ingredients:

(For the frozen chanterelles)

2 tablespoons each of butter and virgin olive oil

1 onion, small diced

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 pounds chanterelle mushrooms, fresh and firm, chopped medium dice

Brandy, 1/4 cup

Pesto, half-cup

Heavy cream, 1/2 cup

4 tablespoons veggie or chicken stock

1/2 teaspoon chili peppers

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Sauté the garlic and onion in butter and olive oil (half and half). Slow cook until translucent. Add the mushrooms. Give them a couple of minutes, but keep them semi-firm. Do not overcook.

Pour and flame the brandy (be careful, please). Add pesto. A spot of cream. Slowly pour in the stock. Reduce for two minutes. Add chili flakes, salt and pepper to your taste. Cool.

Either use a vacuum seal bag or seal in a zip-close bag. Pull out any air with a straw from the mostly sealed bag. Keep it tight. Seal (no air) and freeze. Months later when the cold winds blow, take the mushrooms from the freezer, defrost slowly, and then add to stew, sauce or pasta.

Next time: A look at how to include them in a hearty ham soup

David Campiche is a potter, poet, writer and lifelong resident of the Long Beach Peninsula.