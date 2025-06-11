Trails End invites artists for watercolor class by Gheri Fouts Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

GEARHART — The Trail’s End Art Association will offer a workshop noon to 4 p.m. June 21 open to members and non-members.

“The Next Step in Watercolor” will be taught at the gallery, 656 A St., in Gearhart, by Gheri Fouts. It is intended for “intermediate” watercolor artists to take the next step in their painting experience.

Fouts was born and raised in Chicago and is a long-time Oregon Coast resident, fascinated with the works of the Impressionists and their pursuit of interpretation. Tj Lev at the Trails End Gallery said she “finds a challenge in communicating the emotion of the moment by painting what she sees, the way she sees it. She paints loose and impressionistically.”

Fouts studied watercolor under Eric Wiegardt in Ocean Park and Royal Nebeker from Clatsop Community College.

Trail’s End is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The main gallery hosts monthly exhibitions and is open for the Gearhart ArtWalk on the first Saturday of every month. The entry gallery is full of prints, small objects, artworks, notecards and small gifts.