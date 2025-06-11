Tillamook Forest Center hosts programs Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

TILLAMOOK — Owls, bats and cougars are on the agenda for naturalist-led summer programs at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Tillamook Forest Center at 45500 Wilson River Highway in Tillamook.

Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday though Sunday until Aug. 31.

This week’s sessions on cougars are 11:30 a.m. June 14 and 1:30 p.m. June 15 and a wildflower walk will be conducted 1:30 p.m. June 14 and 11:30 a.m. June 15.

Admission to the center is by suggested $5 donation.

For details, call (866) 930-4646, email tfc.info@oregon.gov or log on to www.tillamookforestcenter.org/events