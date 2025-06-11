Sign up kids for North Coast art camps this summer Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Astoria Visual Arts is inviting families to sign up children for summer art camps at Fort Stevens State Park.

Youngsters aged 5 to 13 will explore nature-inspired art through hands-on projects including sculpture, painting and printmaking.

The camps run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Sessions are:

• June 24-26, Brushstrokes and beyond;

• July 22-24 Scraps to sculpture;

• Aug 19-21 Prints, patterns and perspective.

Space is limited to 50 children per camp.

The camps were pioneered in 2022 and 2023 when AVA partnered with a new nonprofit, Art Room. In 2024, AVA began managing Art Room and now offers a program called Art Room After School.

Parents may register at https://astoriavisualarts.org/art-camp. Cost is $80 for one child, $150 for two and $210 for three. Contact info@artroomastoria.org to request a full or partial scholarship.

Businesses and individuals are being recruited for sponsorships. In 2022 and 2023, sponsors made it possible for more than 60 children to attend camp each year at no cost.

The AVA gallery is at 1000 Duane Street, in Astoria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and from noon to 8 p.m. during the Second Saturday Artwalks. For details, email astoriavisualarts@gmail.com.