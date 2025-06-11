Pride Gayla brings glitter to the Liberty Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Astoria Pride will present the “Pride Gayla” 7:30 p.m. June 14 at the Liberty Theatre.

General admission is $20 for adults, $10 youth and $35 to attend the VIP reception in the McTavish Room. The 12th Street doors will be open at 6 p.m. for the VIP event.

With the theme “Celebrate Love,” organizers promise “an evening filled with joy, elegance and dazzling entertainment.” It starts with a “Cocktail with the Queens” reception followed by the Anniversary Gala.

Mr. Bill from Portland, a supporter of Astoria Pride since its inception, will appear and there likely will be guests from the Drag Race universe.

Gala doors open at 6:30 pm. Drinks and snacks will be available in the Lower Lobby.