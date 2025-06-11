Fog Holler at Waikiki Beach concert series Published 11:51 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

ILWACO — Fog Holler, described as “a bluegrass band with an edge,” will perform at Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, in Ilwaco, 7 p.m. June 14.

The outdoors concert is part of the State Parks’ Waikiki Beach concert series. Attendance is free, but an annual or one-day State Parks Discover Pass is required for vehicle access. Passes are available online and at the park entrance.

Inspired by a range of influences from The Stanley Brothers to Buck Owens to Meshuggah, one music observer noted that Fog Holler “breathes fresh life into well-worn forms like the murder ballad and the power waltz.” They have been described by two-time Grammy Award winner Cathy Fink as, “the next generation of the many shades of grass.”

The group has traveled the world including Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Great Britain and Ireland.