Cars revving up for Seaside Muscle and Chrome Car Show Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

SEASIDE — The 22nd annual Muscle and Chrome Car Show is planned on Broadway Street, just west of Seaside Carousel Mall, Events take place between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 13 and 14, conveniently time for Fathers Day weekend.

The show features vehicles from 1979 and older plus 1979 to current factory performance vehicles. June 14, 2025. Classic cars will be parked along a pedestrian-friendly Broadway Street.

For owners who have a classic car they would like to show at the Show and Shine, registration will be available 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 13 at the old Seaside High School, 1901 N. Holladay Drive, in Seaside. Cars will cruise to Cannon Beach at 5 p.m. A welcome barbecue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature a Sisu Brewing Co. beer garden at the old high school.

Onlookers can participate in voting for the People’s Choice award with a QR-code voting system.

On June 14, registration will continue on Broadway. A cruise will take place at 4:30 p.m. to the Turnaround with awards presented at 6 p.m. “This is the time spectators can hear the engines rev and cheer them on,” said publicist Amy Rahl. She described the event as “a fantastic day spent for car enthusiasts and admirers alike.”

There will be T-shirts and sweatshirts available at Pocket Park, just west of Seaside Carousel Mall.

Visit seasidecarshows.com for more information and to register a vehicle. Cost is $40.