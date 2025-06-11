Barbara Anne and friends perform at KALA June 15 Published 11:56 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Niall, Barbara Gaidosh, (Barbara Anne) and Chris McNeary will perform together at KALA June 15. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Barbara Gaidosh (Barbara Anne)

Folk singer Barbara Gaidosh, known on the North Coast as Barbara Anne, will perform original songs and tell stories June 15 at the KALA performance space, 1017 Marine Drive, in Astoria.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, online at kalaastoria.com

Gaidosh’s career began in the 1960s, playing coffee houses with her Martin guitar in hand, tooling around from gig to gig in her Volkswagen van.

Joining her for the acoustic show will be two veteran performers, Niall on lead guitar and Chris McNeary on guitar and harp.

Owner Dinah Urell said they will form a lively trio to enhance Barbara Anne’s personal stories and songs. In addition, the trio will perform some choice classics from the 1960s and 1970s.

McNeary can also be heard with bands, the Villainous Things and Roostipher on the Oregon and Washington coasts, and with singer Holly Jeffrey. Niall performed with his band ThunderRoad for 15 years and continues as a solo artist and backup guitarist.

KALA is an intimate concert room with a wine, beer and spirits bar.