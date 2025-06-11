Astoria student soloists highlight ‘New World’ concerts Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Audrey Cereghino. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Dylan Morrow.

The North Oregon Coast Symphony concludes its 2024-2025 season with two concerts titled “Echoes of the New World.”

The first is 3 p.m. June 14 at the Nehalem Elementary School Gym at 36300 Eighth St., in Nehalem.

The second is 3 p.m. June 15 at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St., in Astoria.

Admission for both concerts is $10 for adults; ages 18 and under free. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Cash and personal checks will be taken at the door at Nehalem. Astoria concert tickets are available online at charlenelarsencenter.org or by phone at (503) 338-9132.

The programs will feature Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, the “New World.”

Also featured will be two pieces spotlighting the symphony’s graduating Astoria High School seniors. Dylan Morrow will be the soloist for Max Bruch’s “Kol Nidrei” for Cello and Orchestra and violinist Audrey Cereghino for Soon Hee Newbold’s “Invicta.”

Johann Strauss Jr.’s “Emperor Waltz” will round out the concert.

The orchestra is under the direction of conductor Cory Pederson.

Cookies and refreshments will be available during intermissions.

For more information, visit the NOCS website at http://nocsymphony.org