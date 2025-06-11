Astoria Art Walk gears up to display a wealth of quality
Published 11:08 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Downtown Astoria hosts Astoria’s Artwalk on the second Saturday every month, when galleries and other venues host the opening of month-long curated visual art exhibitions. The ArtWalk runs from noon to 8 p.m. June 14. There is a map online at astoriadowntown.com/art-walk.
Angi D Wildt Gallery
Earth and Iron, A Family of Forms
106 10th St.
Larry Holt creates sculptures that span the whimsical to the profound. His birds-on-stone bring a playful charm, while pieces like “The Weight of Shame,” a contemplative work exploring emotional burdens, show the depth of his creative vision. Crafted from metal and stone, Holt’s sculptures are well-suited for garden or indoor display, inviting reflection, joy, and curiosity. This month, he is joined by his daughter, Jessica Joner, a potter whose work includes elegant vases and functional ceramic pieces. Together, their art creates a beautiful dialogue between form, texture and meaning.
ARTstoria
A Cherry Place
1168 Commercial St. No. 205
An upper-level gallery of color and light. Original paintings and prints, including the work “Betwixt the Trees and Trillium” by Connie Dillon.
Astoria Studio
Collective Sketchbook Show
372 10th St.
A Sketchbook Show is upstairs at the Astoria Studio Collective from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This show displays the first drafts, explorations, experiments and personalities of artists as revealed through their sketchbooks.
Astoria Visual Arts
Sointula: A Place of Harmony
1000 Duane St.
“Sointula: A Place of Harmony” features Oregon artists Agnes Field, Arielle Brackett and Kate Speranza, who share work inspired by their individual artist residencies at the Arteles Creative Center in rural Finland. These month-long residencies emphasize mindfulness, introspection and a deep connection with nature. Through a range of sculptural and two-dimensional mixed-media works, this exhibit explores cultural traditions through saunas, meditation in studio practice and interpretations of place through the context of water. Meet the artists 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop and Taproom
Robin’s Nest
1390 Duane St.
“Robin’s Nest” is a glass mosaic show by artist Robin Mickelson. Each piece portrays a whimsical flying creature made of stained-glass scraps, buttons, recycled jewelry and antique frames.
Brut Wine Bar and Bottle Shop
The Photography of Steve Glass
240 10th St.
Originally from the Midwest, Steve Glass was drawn to the North Coast for its rugged environment and intense beauty. His interest in photography was sparked after taking a film photography class in school and he was hooked after documenting a trip to Yellowstone. His work showcases the environments of the Pacific Northwest and its wild inhabitants.
Cambium Gallery
(In)Visible and Soul City
1010 Duane St.
Cambium Gallery presents its fifth annual Pride Art Show, featuring solo exhibitions “Soul City” by Stephanie Anderson and “(In)Visible” by Amie Pascal. Anderson explores strength and identity through vibrant metaphors, while Pascal’s surrealist works confront the complexities of queer visibility in a world of paradox, vulnerability and resilience.
Delilah
Mysterious Depths
143 Ninth St.
Seasons Kaz Sparks reimagines jellyfish as plant hybrid life forms in a shimmering watercolor series.
Imogen Gallery
Stories Worth Remembering
240 11th St.
Imogen welcomes Stan Peterson for his fourth solo exhibition with a new series of carved and painted wood sculpture and paintings. As an artist who delights in storytelling, Peterson has created a body of work based on the figurative, whether it be a hybrid creature of his brilliant imagination or a more literal depiction of birds, dogs, horses or human figures, each piece always lends to story. For this series, Peterson, considers the symbiotic relationships between human and animal, through his upbeat and whimsical wood sculpture and paintings. Meet the artist 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Jadene Studios
Seascapes
1292 Commercial St.
Jadene’s featured painting is an acrylic original called “Kite Surfer.” Browse the shop containing original paintings, prints and gifts with images from Jadene’s original work. Noon to 6:30 p.m.
LightBox Photographic Gallery
Remnants
1045 Marine Drive
LightBox Photographic Gallery opens Jody Miller’s exhibit “Remnants” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. “In my travels over the years, crisscrossing the U.S. by car, I’ve encountered many desolate and abandoned places that both haunted and enchanted me and demanded that I record them. Many of these ‘remnants’ have already disappeared to the ravages of time and nature. These bits of history each tell their own story.” Show info is on the LightBox website, http://lightbox-photographic.com/shows. Also featuring work from The Guild at LightBox consisting of Jim Fitzgerald, Julie Moore, Marc McVey, Rachel Wolf, Kathy Radie, Michael Puff and Loren Nelson.
Made in Astoria
Formed and Targeted
1269 Commercial St.
Greg Carrigan and Jeffrey Owens join forces in an installation featuring mixed-media assemblages and large concrete forms. Carrigan invites viewers into the metaphysical realms of death and memory and to the political arena as he explores the symbolism of targets. Owens, after decades in Portland’s creative scene, sculpts Easter Island-inspired Moai heads, integrating materials like glass and quartz. Though they work in different media, both artists share a spirit of experimentation, celebrating a universal impulse to create.
Menagerie Co-op
Slug Life
1162 Marine Drive
Dozens of ceramic slugs by Gretchen Lambert, named and tagged. Visitors may sip lemonade, soak in the vibes, and take a favorite slug home. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery
From Impressionism to Surrealism
100 10th St.
Large oil paintings from Surrealism to Impressionism, produced in the last four decades, will be shown. He also draws and paints from the figure, as well as painting Astoria landscapes.
RiverSea Gallery
Mechanisms of Belief
1160 Commercial St.
RiverSea Gallery presents “Mechanisms of Belief,” a solo show of paintings by Cathie Joy Young. Young creates expressive, narrative paintings with implied stories using saturated colors. Mysterious figures are interlaced in an intricate tangle of meandering lines and patterns. Young is inspired by her passion for history and nature, and concerns with technology and systems of belief. Meet the artist 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Refreshments available; guitar accompaniment by John Orr and Clarence Robinson on string bass.
Salty Raven
Seriously Cool Goods
1033 Marine Drive
Seasons Sparks shares her passion for local nature through her drawings, paintings, photography, writing and illustrations on premium functional goods. Finding ways to bring the transformative power of nature into the daily lives of others, is her primary goal as an artist.