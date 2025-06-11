Astoria Art Walk gears up to display a wealth of quality Published 11:08 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1/9 Swipe or click to see more Photography like this untitled piece by Midwest transplant Steve Glass is on display at the Brut Wine Bar and Bottle Shop, 240 10th St. 2/9 Swipe or click to see more This “Coca Cola Gas Station” image by Jody Miller is part of an exhibit called “Remnants” at the LightBox Photographic Gallery, 1045 Marine Drive. 3/9 Swipe or click to see more This piece called “Machine Counsel Council” is part of an exhibit called “Mechanisms of Belief,” a solo show of paintings by Cathie Joy Young on show at the RiverSea Gallery at 1160 Commercial St. 4/9 Swipe or click to see more “Kite Surfer” by Jadene Wingert is an acrylic original on display at Jadene Studios, 1292 Commercial St. 5/9 Swipe or click to see more This Water Lichen Brooch by Arielle Brackett is part of the “Sointula: A Place of Harmony” exhibit featuring three artists at Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St. 6/9 Swipe or click to see more “Big Wave” by Stan Peterson is part of his fourth solo exhibit at Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St. 7/9 Swipe or click to see more “The Shark” by Paul Polson is one of the large oil paintings featured in an exhibit “From Impressionism to Surrealism” at the Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St. 8/9 Swipe or click to see more The Made in Astoria gallery at 1269 Commercial St. features these Easter Island-inspired sculpted “Moai Heads” by Jeffrey Owens. 9/9 Swipe or click to see more Seasons Sparks has this “Haystack Humpback” drawing at the Salty Raven, 1033 Marine Drive

Downtown Astoria hosts Astoria’s Artwalk on the second Saturday every month, when galleries and other venues host the opening of month-long curated visual art exhibitions. The ArtWalk runs from noon to 8 p.m. June 14. There is a map online at astoriadowntown.com/art-walk.

Angi D Wildt Gallery

Earth and Iron, A Family of Forms

106 10th St.

Larry Holt creates sculptures that span the whimsical to the profound. His birds-on-stone bring a playful charm, while pieces like “The Weight of Shame,” a contemplative work exploring emotional burdens, show the depth of his creative vision. Crafted from metal and stone, Holt’s sculptures are well-suited for garden or indoor display, inviting reflection, joy, and curiosity. This month, he is joined by his daughter, Jessica Joner, a potter whose work includes elegant vases and functional ceramic pieces. Together, their art creates a beautiful dialogue between form, texture and meaning.

ARTstoria

A Cherry Place

1168 Commercial St. No. 205

An upper-level gallery of color and light. Original paintings and prints, including the work “Betwixt the Trees and Trillium” by Connie Dillon.

Astoria Studio

Collective Sketchbook Show

372 10th St.

A Sketchbook Show is upstairs at the Astoria Studio Collective from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This show displays the first drafts, explorations, experiments and personalities of artists as revealed through their sketchbooks.

Astoria Visual Arts

Sointula: A Place of Harmony

1000 Duane St.

“Sointula: A Place of Harmony” features Oregon artists Agnes Field, Arielle Brackett and Kate Speranza, who share work inspired by their individual artist residencies at the Arteles Creative Center in rural Finland. These month-long residencies emphasize mindfulness, introspection and a deep connection with nature. Through a range of sculptural and two-dimensional mixed-media works, this exhibit explores cultural traditions through saunas, meditation in studio practice and interpretations of place through the context of water. Meet the artists 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop and Taproom

Robin’s Nest

1390 Duane St.

“Robin’s Nest” is a glass mosaic show by artist Robin Mickelson. Each piece portrays a whimsical flying creature made of stained-glass scraps, buttons, recycled jewelry and antique frames.

Brut Wine Bar and Bottle Shop

The Photography of Steve Glass

240 10th St.

Originally from the Midwest, Steve Glass was drawn to the North Coast for its rugged environment and intense beauty. His interest in photography was sparked after taking a film photography class in school and he was hooked after documenting a trip to Yellowstone. His work showcases the environments of the Pacific Northwest and its wild inhabitants.

Cambium Gallery

(In)Visible and Soul City

1010 Duane St.

Cambium Gallery presents its fifth annual Pride Art Show, featuring solo exhibitions “Soul City” by Stephanie Anderson and “(In)Visible” by Amie Pascal. Anderson explores strength and identity through vibrant metaphors, while Pascal’s surrealist works confront the complexities of queer visibility in a world of paradox, vulnerability and resilience.

Delilah

Mysterious Depths

143 Ninth St.

Seasons Kaz Sparks reimagines jellyfish as plant hybrid life forms in a shimmering watercolor series.

Imogen Gallery

Stories Worth Remembering

240 11th St.

Imogen welcomes Stan Peterson for his fourth solo exhibition with a new series of carved and painted wood sculpture and paintings. As an artist who delights in storytelling, Peterson has created a body of work based on the figurative, whether it be a hybrid creature of his brilliant imagination or a more literal depiction of birds, dogs, horses or human figures, each piece always lends to story. For this series, Peterson, considers the symbiotic relationships between human and animal, through his upbeat and whimsical wood sculpture and paintings. Meet the artist 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Jadene Studios

Seascapes

1292 Commercial St.

Jadene’s featured painting is an acrylic original called “Kite Surfer.” Browse the shop containing original paintings, prints and gifts with images from Jadene’s original work. Noon to 6:30 p.m.

LightBox Photographic Gallery

Remnants

1045 Marine Drive

LightBox Photographic Gallery opens Jody Miller’s exhibit “Remnants” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. “In my travels over the years, crisscrossing the U.S. by car, I’ve encountered many desolate and abandoned places that both haunted and enchanted me and demanded that I record them. Many of these ‘remnants’ have already disappeared to the ravages of time and nature. These bits of history each tell their own story.” Show info is on the LightBox website, http://lightbox-photographic.com/shows. Also featuring work from The Guild at LightBox consisting of Jim Fitzgerald, Julie Moore, Marc McVey, Rachel Wolf, Kathy Radie, Michael Puff and Loren Nelson.

Made in Astoria

Formed and Targeted

1269 Commercial St.

Greg Carrigan and Jeffrey Owens join forces in an installation featuring mixed-media assemblages and large concrete forms. Carrigan invites viewers into the metaphysical realms of death and memory and to the political arena as he explores the symbolism of targets. Owens, after decades in Portland’s creative scene, sculpts Easter Island-inspired Moai heads, integrating materials like glass and quartz. Though they work in different media, both artists share a spirit of experimentation, celebrating a universal impulse to create.

Menagerie Co-op

Slug Life

1162 Marine Drive

Dozens of ceramic slugs by Gretchen Lambert, named and tagged. Visitors may sip lemonade, soak in the vibes, and take a favorite slug home. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Paul Polson Studio Gallery

From Impressionism to Surrealism

100 10th St.

Large oil paintings from Surrealism to Impressionism, produced in the last four decades, will be shown. He also draws and paints from the figure, as well as painting Astoria landscapes.

RiverSea Gallery

Mechanisms of Belief

1160 Commercial St.

RiverSea Gallery presents “Mechanisms of Belief,” a solo show of paintings by Cathie Joy Young. Young creates expressive, narrative paintings with implied stories using saturated colors. Mysterious figures are interlaced in an intricate tangle of meandering lines and patterns. Young is inspired by her passion for history and nature, and concerns with technology and systems of belief. Meet the artist 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Refreshments available; guitar accompaniment by John Orr and Clarence Robinson on string bass.

Salty Raven

Seriously Cool Goods

1033 Marine Drive

Seasons Sparks shares her passion for local nature through her drawings, paintings, photography, writing and illustrations on premium functional goods. Finding ways to bring the transformative power of nature into the daily lives of others, is her primary goal as an artist.