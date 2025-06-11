‘Across the Crying Sands’ author to visit Seaside Published 11:40 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

SEASIDE — Beach Books at 616 Broadway St., in Seaside, will host a meet-the-author session 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 with

Oregon author Jane Kirkpatrick, celebrating her newest publication, “Across the Crying Sands.” No registration required. Books will be available.

The historical Christian novel is set in Cannon Beach and was inspired by real events. It tells the story of a pioneering 1888 coastal homesteader who has to cope with the loss of a baby she is carrying. The lead character becomes a rural mail carrier who has to traverse treacherous coastal trails.

Kirkpatrick lives in Redmond. She is the New York Times bestselling author of more than 40 books. Her accolades include the Walla Literary Award, Carol Award and multiple Will Rogers Gold Medallions.