Michigan musical duo to play at Seaside Library Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

SEASIDE — Seaside Public Library will welcome musical group Folias Duo June 14. The show starts at 2 p.m. in the Community Room. Admission is free.

The duo pairs flutist Carmen Maret with guitarist Andrew Bergeron, Both are from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

With more than two decades of collaboration, they are known for their fusion of classical, jazz, world music and improvisation. They say their original compositions are inspired by life on the road and the beauty of the natural world. The performance will highlight their newest works, including pieces inspired by the Great Lakes.

The duo has recorded eight albums with releases on Blue Griffin Recording and their own Folias Music label. Recent offerings include “Dreaming to Live,” “Delicate Omens” and “Heartdance.”

The Seaside Public Library is located at 1131 Broadway. For information call (503) 738-6742 or log on to at www.seasidelibrary.org