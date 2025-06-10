Maddox Dance Studio showcases dancing talent June 14

Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By Patrick Webb

The Maddox dance studio advanced acro-dance class taught by Michelle Rogers is one of the acts that will be performing at the recital. Photo by Justin Grafton.

The Maddox Dance Studio will presents its 74th annual dance recital featuring dancers from age 3 through teen students in a variety of genres including ballet, acro-dance, tap, hip-hop and musical theater.

The performances are at the Astoria High School Auditorium June 14. Show times are 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Admission is $10; children 12 and under are admitted free.

The advanced acro-dance class taught by Michelle Rogers (pictured) will be one of the troupes performing.

You Might Like

Print Article

Marketplace