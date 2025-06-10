Maddox Dance Studio showcases dancing talent June 14 Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The Maddox Dance Studio will presents its 74th annual dance recital featuring dancers from age 3 through teen students in a variety of genres including ballet, acro-dance, tap, hip-hop and musical theater.

The performances are at the Astoria High School Auditorium June 14. Show times are 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Admission is $10; children 12 and under are admitted free.

The advanced acro-dance class taught by Michelle Rogers (pictured) will be one of the troupes performing.