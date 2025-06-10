Comedy on tap in Cannon Beach with Sam Miller Published 11:37 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

CANNON BEACH — The Tolovana Arts Colony will host stand up comic Sam Miller at the American Legion at 1216 S, Hemlock St., in Cannon Beach.

Miller, from Olympia, Wash., reflects on addressing his homelessness and addiction and his later joy at becoming a sober father. He will be joined by Dylan Jenkins of Portland and Austin Young of Cannon Beach.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. June 13. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. The show is for ages 21 and older. For details, email TolovanaArtsColony@gmail.com, call (541) 215-4445 or log on to www.tolovanaartscolony.org