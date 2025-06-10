Cannon Beach Library launches summer reading program Published 11:31 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Library Manager Jen Dixon is encouraging summer readers of all ages to “Level Up at Your Library.” During the nine-week program June 14 through Aug. 23, the library will host a range of free activities that explore books, games, puzzles, the environment, and new hobbies.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14 there will be a Kickoff Party and Game Day. Registration is open both online and at the library, and non-local participants are welcome to join.

Other events include Bilingual Story Time and crafts, in-library Minecraft scavenger hunt, program and touch tank with the Seaside Aquarium, Musical Story Time with the North Oregon Coast Symphony, and author program with Wendy Gorton, author of “50 Hikes with Kids Oregon and Washington.”

“We encourage both local and visiting families to come discover what our library has to offer,” said Dixon. “We like to say ‘no rules, just read’ so kids have a chance to read what they want and explore reading as recreation.”

Participants will track their daily reading habits and earn prizes for reading, with opportunities to enter raffles for larger prizes including gift certificates for pizza, North Coast Pinball, toys, and books.

To learn more, call (503) 436-1391 or log on to www.cannonbeachlibrary.org.