Brubeck jazz raises money for Ilwaco music students’ trip Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The Brubeck Brothers Quartet will perform for the Water Music Society June 15. Band members are Chuck Lamb, piano, Chris Brubeck, bass guitar and trombone, Dan Brubeck, drums, and Mike Demicco, guitar. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The Ilwaco High School Jazz Band under director Rachel Lake will perform at the concert for the Water Music Society.

CHINOOK — Jazz will be in the air at a concert planned by the Water Music Society June 15.

The event at the Chinook Events Center, 810 U.S. Highway 101, in Chinook, will feature the Brubeck Brothers Quartet. It begins with a social hour at 2 p.m. followed by the concert at 3 p.m.

Admission is $45, with tickets available online at watermusicsociety.com.

The group features Chris Brubeck on bass guitar and trombone and Dan Brubeck on drums. With them will be Mike DeMicco on guitar and Chuck Lamb on piano, both long-time musical collaborators. Dan Brubeck brought a different group to entertain last October.

The board of the Water Music Society is celebrating the group’s 40th anniversary. Its members work year-round to host concerts on the Long Beach Peninsula while raising money for area school music departments. This event is a fund-raiser for the Ilwaco High School, whose director Rachel Lake is planning to take a group of 100 students on a 2026 trip to Florida to perform at Festival Disney and at Universal Studios. Her IHS Jazz Band musicians will perform during the social hour and intermission.

As well as the traditional jazz performance, those attending will view an interactive video featuring clips of the Brubeck brothers’ late father, Dave Brubeck, which also features past U.S. presidents

Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives. They cut their first record together in 1966. They’ve subsequently played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, as well as with their father and with their Brubeck Brothers Quartet.

The quartet performs at concert series, colleges and jazz festivals across North America and Europe including the Newport, Detroit, Montreal, Playboy/Hollywood Bowl and Monterey Jazz Festivals. The quartet’s last CD, “LifeTimes,” was a hit on the Jazz Week radio chart where it made the Top-10 list as one of the most played jazz recordings of the year.

Diane Marshall, who heads the organizers, is excited for the event, which falls on Fathers Day. “This is a concert not to be missed for so many reasons,” she said. “Attendees will thrill to the music of one of the best jazz quartets in the world, including the iconic tunes of the late great Dave Brubeck — think ‘Take Five!’

“They will also enjoy the incredible artistry of some of the Ilwaco High School music groups during the social hour and intermission. And what a great Fathers Day gift to give your hubby or Dad – tickets to one of the best musical events ever presented on the Long Beach Peninsula.”

Water Music Society board members plan four more events. They are:

• July 12, Music in the Gardens, a self-guided tour around Long Beach gardens, all offering floral displays or significant landscaping;

• Aug. 9, Jazz and Oysters at the Port of Peninsula at Nahcotta, Wash., on the northernmost tip of the Long Beach Peninsula;

• Oct. 18, a 40th anniversary musical gala at the Chinook Events Center, with a “Broadway Lights,” theme;

• Dec. 7, a Christmas concert with pianist George Mitchell, vocalist Gina Saputo, and an ugly sweater opportunity.

Water Music Festival

Jazz Concert

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet

and the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band

2 p.m. June 15

Chinook Events Center, 810 U.S. Highway 101, Chinook, Wash.

$45, online at watermusicsociety.com