Sou’wester class teaches organic sculptures Published 12:13 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

SEAVIEW — The Sou’wester Lodge, at 3728 J Place, Seaview, will host an organic sculpture workshop 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 and June 27. Cost is $80.

Instructor will be Riley Fichter, a multimedia artist based in Detroit, Mich.

Students will gather natural materials then return to the Sou’wester pavilion to build nature-inspired assemblage sculptures. Weaving techniques will be supplemented with additive processes involving wood glue, clay, plaster and wire.

There will be an option of a group exhibit at the end of the second day.

For more details, email souwestertv@gmail.com.