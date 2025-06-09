Fort Clatsop speaker June 14 highlights hikes for children Published 11:11 am Monday, June 9, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Wendy Gorton will speak at Fort Clatsop June 14. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more “50 Hikes with Kids, Oregon and Washington” by Wendy Gorton.

The Lewis and Clark National Park Association will host a guest author 2 p.m. June 14.

Wendy Gorton, author of “50 Hikes with Kids, Oregon and Washington” will speak in the Netul River Room of the Visitor Center at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park at 92343 Fort Clatsop Road, in Astoria. Admission to the park is free for this event.

Gorton’s hands-on approach will highlight how to read a hiking guide and offer a free state map and stickers, top kid-friendly hikes and she will lead a mini hike around the park, weather permitting.

Crafted for Northwest caregivers who want to spark a love of nature, “50 Hikes with Kids” highlights the most kid-friendly hikes in Oregon and Washington. All are all under four miles and have an elevation gain of 900 feet of less. Some are accessible by stroller.

Gorton holds a master’s degree in learning technologies and is a former classroom teacher. As part of her quest to bring science education alive, she has worked as a National Geographic Fellow in Australia researching Tasmanian devils, a PolarTREC teacher researcher in archaeology in Alaska, an Earthwatch teacher fellow in the Bahamas and New Orleans, and a GoNorth! teacher explorer studying climate change via dogsled in Finland, Norway, and Sweden. She is a global education consultant who has traveled to more than 50 countries to design programs and train educators.