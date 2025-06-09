CCC’s Menninga to teach ceramics class in Ilwaco Published 11:34 am Monday, June 9, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Brad Menninga, ceramics instructor at Clatsop Community College in Astoria, will teach a class in Ilwaco. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The ceramic art of Brad Menninga, on display in the window at the Ilwaco Artworks studio, reflects his progressive politics.

ILWACO — Registration is under way for a class on Making Sprig Molds and Pottery Stamps at Ilwaco Artworks, 109 First Ave. N., in Ilwaco. It will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 28.

Students will learn how to carve their own pottery stamps and sprig molds, then use them to add texture and relief designs to their clay projects. A sprig mold is a small, flat mold, usually made from bisque-fired clay, used to create low-relief shapes called sprigs.

These decorative elements are pressed from the mold and applied to pottery surfaces before firing, adding detail and dimension. Pottery stamps are tools used to transfer designs or text onto clay surfaces for decoration or branding. They can be used to add maker’s marks, apply logos or create decorative patterns.

The teacher will be Brad Menninga, ceramics instructor at Clatsop Community College in Astoria. In addition to showing at the college, Menninga has created a solo installation at the Mall of America in Minnesota, published technical and philosophical pieces in ceramics magazines, and earned awards for ceramic art.

Cost is $85. For details, contact Hans Miles at ilwacoartworks@gmail.com or call (360) 777-1300.