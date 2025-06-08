Drum workshop in Ilwaco highlights West African culture Published 10:42 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

ILWACO — Javoen Byrd will lead a workshop for all ages on the culture of West African and African American drumming.

The “interactive musical journey” will be at the Ilwaco Timberland Library, 158 First Ave. N, in Ilwaco, at 11 a.m. on June 13.

Byrd is an Olympia-based musician and ethnomusicologist. He is the executive director of the Hawk Foundation for Research and Education in African Culture, which provides educational seminars, lectures and workshops designed to educate youth and advance cultural understanding of African American and West African culture and heritage.

The event is part of the library’s summer library program.