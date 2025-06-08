Cannon Beach Gallery hosts opening reception June 13 Published 8:12 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Arts Association and Gallery at 1064 S Hemlock St., in Cannon Beach will host an opening reception 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 13 to launch an exhibit “Salt and Sea” by five artists, Tamara Davidson, De Camille, Silvia Trujillo, Nicole Hummel and Debra Carnes. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

The exhibition of their work runs through July 18. For details, log on to www.cannonbeacharts.org