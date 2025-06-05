Astoria downtown group is going for the juggler! Published 11:09 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association is looking for talent.

The group is hosting a “Hot Summer Night” July 24. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Colleen Holdar, events and marketing manager, is recruiting entertainers.

It will feature a “Too Hot To Trot” Zero-K race led by the Bridge and Tunnel Bottle Shop with 94.3 KRKZ broadcasting live on site. There will be a sea lion calling contest with Sea Lion face painting on the Buoy Beer Patio, with prizes for children and adults.

Holdar is eager to involve varied artists, which she describes as “busker-type street performances or live demos.”

“Astoria is full of talented people,” she said. “So, if you are an artist, a musician, a poet, a sidewalk chalk artist, a photographer, a face painter, a juggler, a dancer, a comedian, a lecturer, an author, or any other thing you want to show off, let us know.”

Details of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association’s other activities are online at www.astoriadowntown.com

For information, contact Holdar at events@astoriadowntown.com.