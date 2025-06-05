State Parks celebrates a free day in Warrenton Published 11:10 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

WARRENTON — Every year Oregon State Parks begins the summer season with a “thank-you” to visitors — one day of free camping and day-use parking. State Parks Day has been a tradition since 1998 to thank Oregonians for support of the park system. It falls on the first Saturday, June 7.

Disc golf lessons will be featured 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Stevens State Park-Historic Area Columbia Shores disc golf course.

“We are honored to steward and share these places with Oregonians and all our visitors. We appreciate their commitment to preserving and maintaining Oregon’s special places. We would not have the park system that we have today without their support,” said Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Officials will waive day-use parking fees at 25 parks and camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites. The department manages 254 parks covering more than 100,000 acres.

Park staff have worked for months to prepare for the summer. Projects have included clearing storm damage, with as many as 180 downed trees near Nehalem, to moving mountains of muck or sand to re-open camp loops.

For a list of events and camping details, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.