Spielberg movie spawned a worldwide following Published 12:15 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Jeff Cohen as "Chunk" hammed it up in a break between filming. The image was taken during the production of the movie "The Goonies" over a period of several months in 1984. The Astorian file/Clatsop County Historical Society

Steven Speilberg and Richard Donner pose for image taken during the production of the movie "The Goonies" over a period of several months in 1984. The Astorian file/Clatsop County Historical Society

Crowds lined the block for the original screening of "The Goonies" in Astoria. The Astorian file/Clatsop County Historical Society

“The Goonies” has been described as an “adventure comedy.”

A bunch of kids live in the Goon Docks neighborhood of Astoria. Elgin Perkins, a millionaire without scruples, is scheming to foreclose on their parents’ homes so he can demolish them to expand his country club. He has an obnoxious son, Troy, who tries to muscle in on one of the main character’s rapport with a cheerleader.

The youngsters — a gang called “the Goonies” — gather to lament this threat and discuss what can be done. They discover a 1632 doubloon and a map hinting at a way to locate the treasure of a pirate called “One-Eyed Willy.”

They are on their bikes, pedalling off to search.

The youngsters’ efforts are initially foiled by the Fratelli crime family, whose son “Sloth” turns out to be a willing ally to the gang.

It’s probably OK to reveal that they do find some treasure, but the path isn’t easy.

Probably the best happy-ever-after ending was that when the child actors grew up, they enjoyed busy careers in Hollywood. All have spoken fondly of their experiences in Astoria in movie magazine interviews.

Here is the cast:

“The Goonies” (1985)

Directed and co-produced by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus, based on a story by Steven Spielberg.

Main cast:

The Walsh family

Sean Astin as Michael “Mikey” (won a Young Artist Award for Best Starring Performance by a Young Actor)

Josh Brolin as Brandon “Brand”

Mary Ellen Trainor as Irene, their mom

Keith Walker as Irving, their dad

Lupe Ontiveros as Rosalita, family housekeeper

The kids:

Jeff Cohen as Lawrence “Chunk” Cohen

Corey Feldman as Clark “Mouth” Devereaux

Ke Huy Quan as Richard “Data” Wang

Kerri Green as Andrea “Andy” Carmichael

Martha Plimpton as Stephanie “Stef” Steinbrenner

The Fratellis:

John Matuszak as Lotney “Sloth”

Robert Davi as Jake

Joe Pantoliano as Francis

Anne Ramsey as Mama Fratelli (won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress)

Other characters:

Steve Antin as Troy, “Brand’s” rival for Andy’s attention

Curt Hanson as Troy’s father, responsible for foreclosure threats

Michael Paul Chan as “Data’s” father

Paul Tuerpe, the sheriff

George Robotham, a prison guard

Did you recognize director Richard Donner as the sheriff’s deputy?