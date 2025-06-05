Scratchpad: In reverent search of One-Eyed Willy’s ship Published 11:10 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

I probably don’t need to introduce the stars of this week’s edition.

“The Goonies.”

Who would have thought that a kids’ adventure movie made in 1985 by Steven Spielberg and Richard Donner would still captivate legions of fans around the world 40 years later?

Film critics had mixed but reasonably positive reactions when released. Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote it was “a smooth mixture of the usual ingredients from Steven Spielberg action movies, made special because of the high-energy performances of the kids who have the adventures.” Gene Siskel of the Chicago Tribune thought it had a slow start, but warmed to the later action.

Whatever you believe, no one can deny “The Goonies” has survived the test of time. Filmed in an era before cellphones speeded up action and offered instant solutions, it is a testament to earnest kids-being-kids in what Variety magazine labelled “the sacred state of adolescence.” And keeping the country club from gobbling up homes in Goon Docks is a worthy cause any socially minded activist could embrace. The fact that our heroes cycle from Astoria to Haystack Rock without serious fatigue is something we locals all know is far fetched. That’s exactly the distance some dude ran to bring Athens news of the Battle of Marathon back in 490 B.C.

I hope people in town for the 40th anniversary celebration enjoy themselves. Our main story is by Coast Weekend writer Kate Lacaze. Two fans, who we have chosen as representatives of thousands, are featured in separate articles.

Scott Crawford of Florida is more eloquent on this niche subject than any other commentator I have encountered in 40 years.

“‘The Goonies’ captures, better than any film, book or play, the potential of childhood in 1980s’ America. It is filled with everything a kid dreamed of: a legendary pirate’s map, the freedom to explore on bikes, getting to kiss a high-school cheerleader, a life-and-death adventure, a wild water slide, and stacks of glittering gold. Each character is perfectly cast, and as kids, we could see facets of ourselves in them – brave, awkward, loyal, afraid, skeptical, hopeful and curious.”

Dave Knight at the Oregon Film Museum agrees. “It is an extraordinary story of innocence, and adventure and hope. There is a big message of hope — ‘save the neighborhood!’ It is the perfect movie and it is going to be around forever.”

One small plea to visitors: be mindful of the neighborhood around the Goonies House. Those are regular, full-time Astoria people’s homes, so if you are out taking photos be respectful, especially of where you park. And only take pictures.