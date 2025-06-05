Gearhart Artwalk: Trails End showcases talents Published 10:57 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more This hot air baloon watercolor is by Rayanne Edwards of Nehalem. 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Judy Madson is a native of Astoria whose artistic skills have developed over the decades. 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Gheri Fouts, a past president of Trail’s End, is a watercolorist with an active outdoor sketching group. She calls this piece “Empty.” 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Debbie Teeter, a retired high school art teacher, takes inspiration from nature. This watercolor is called “Confrontation.” 5/5 Swipe or click to see more A past president of Trails End, Linda Gebhart, paints small seascapes and landscapes like this forest watercolor, recycling materials for matting and framing.

GEARHART — The Trail’s End Art Association Gallery will open a new show in June featuring works created by six watercolor artists. There will be an artist reception on June 7, during the Gearhart Art Walk, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit at the gallery, 656 A St. in Gearhart, will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays to Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays from June 6t through June 29.

Featured artists include Rayanne Edwards of Nehalem, who loves watercolor paper as much as she loves painting.

Gheri Fouts, a past president of Trails End, majored in chemistry in university and worked in research — then discovered a paintbrush. As well as being a watercolorist, she has an active outdoor sketching group called “Draw.”

Another past president, Linda Gebhart paints small seascapes and landscapes, recycling materials for matting and framing. She teaches 2-hour watercolor seascape classes for Trail’s End and Cannon Beach Arts.

Judy Madson is a native Astorian whose artistic skills have developed over the decades.

Debbie Teeter, a retired high school art teacher, gets inspiration from nature. She is a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon and has been juried into its last three convention exhibitions.

Kay Tuttle loves flowers and is inspired by their beauty. She continues to study how light affects a subject’s color and gives dimension to an object.

On June 7, as a part of the 75th anniversary celebrations, supporters will gather with Gearhart Mayor Kerry Smith for a 3 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Free Little Art Gallery at Trail’s End.

The “FLAG” is like a little free library, but instead of books it has free, small works of art for people to take, view, contribute to and share.

For more details, log on to TrailsEndArt.org, call (503) 717-9458 or email trailsendartassociation@gmail.com.

• No other gallery details for this month’s Gearhart Artwalk were received for this week’s edition. Owners are asked to liaise with the coordinator early so the monthly preview announcements are as complete as possible.