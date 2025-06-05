Astoria Writers Guild honors Portland poet with residency Published 3:22 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Writers Guild of Astoria has announced the 2025 North Coast Writer’s Residency winner as Marj Hogan from Portland. During the residency, Hogan will work on expanding a series of poems into a chapbook-length collection of poetry. Hogan’s writing focuses on the idea of “work, making a distinction between work for pay and other labors in our lives.”

Hogan grew up in Washington and Atlanta, before settling in Portland, where she teaches Spanish and English at a public high school. Her work has been featured in a dozen journals and anthologies.

The Writers Guild selected Hogan through a blind-submission process among more than 30 applicants. During the program, residency recipients are hosted at the Sou’wester Lodge in Seaview for a week to focus on writing.

The board selected Amy Lam and Elaina Erola are honorable mentions.This year’s residency will culminate in a reading at Astoria Visual Arts Gallery on Aug. 15.

This is the seventh year of the North Coast Writer’s Residency, which was created in collaboration with Astoria Visual Arts. Learn more at www.thewritersguild.org.